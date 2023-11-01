Barry Callebaut Updates Volume Target Based On New Strategy

Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker, has updated its mid-term volume target following the new strategy it announced in September.

The Swiss firm expects volumes to rise by a low to mid single-digit percentage from the 2025/2026 financial year onwards, after previously forecasting mid-term growth of below 5% on average for 2023-2026.

'Ideally Positioned'

"Our purpose is to create the world's best chocolate solutions for our customers - now and in the future," commented Peter Feld, CEO of Barry Callebaut Group. "As the leader in the attractive, growing chocolate ingredients market and given our strength in sustainability and innovation, we are ideally positioned to outgrow the market.

"Our strategic growth priorities in combination with our BC Next Level investment program set the course for sustainable profitable growth and higher cash generation. We will deliver to our customers better value, service, quality and sustainability and make Barry Callebaut a much more resilient and profitable business, creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

