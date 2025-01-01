Bird Flu
Canada Toughens Import Requirements On US Breeding Cattle Over Bird Flu Concerns
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has toughened import requirements on U.S. breeding cattle over the H5N1 bird flu virus, the agency said in a sta...
Former Tyson Foods Chicken Farmers Face High Costs Switching To Eggs
Some US farmers who once raised chickens for Tyson Foods to slaughter are shifting to sell eggs after the meatpacker closed six plants.
