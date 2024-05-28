52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Bird Flu Vaccines For Laying Hens Prove Effective In Practice, Dutch Government Says

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Bird Flu Vaccines For Laying Hens Prove Effective In Practice, Dutch Government Says

Bird flu vaccines for laying hens are effective in practice, the Dutch government said, while confirming plans to vaccinate poultry against the virus that ravaged flocks around the world and is raising fears about human transmission.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has killed or caused the culling of hundreds of millions of poultry globally in recent years, most of them laying hens, which sent egg prices rocketing.

A first series of tests by Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) early last year showed that two vaccines against bird flu, produced by France's Ceva Animal Health and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, were effective against the virus.

'In September 2023, 1,800 day-old chicks were vaccinated against bird flu. The results show that the two tested vaccines are effective against infection with the virus eight weeks after vaccination,' the Dutch agriculture ministry said in a statement.

'The fact that the vaccines work in practice is a very important step towards the large-scale vaccination of poultry against the bird flu virus,' it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bird Flu

Bird flu is raising mounting concerns as the disease is increasingly spreading to mammals, with the first-ever outbreaks detected in dairy cows in the United States raising concerns about it spreading to humans through the nation's milk supply.

More transmission trials will be conducted over the next year and a half to assess the vaccines' effectiveness during the entire laying period, the Dutch ministry said.

Australia last week reported its first case of avian influenza in a child who had become infected in India, while a different highly infectious strain was found on an egg farm.

'The government intends to make large-scale vaccination possible responsibly, taking into account animal and public health, as well as animal welfare. Also to minimise any unfavourable effects of the vaccination on trade. That is why a step-by-step approach was chosen,' it said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Sri Lanka's Tea Producers Warn 70% Wage Hike Will Hit Industry
Sri Lanka's Tea Producers Warn 70% Wage Hike Will Hit Industry
2
Supply Chain

EU Crop Monitor Trims Wheat, Rapeseed Yield Outlook
EU Crop Monitor Trims Wheat, Rapeseed Yield Outlook
3
Supply Chain

Ghana's Cocobod To Borrow Up To $1.5bn For Cocoa Purchases, Sources Say
Ghana's Cocobod To Borrow Up To $1.5bn For Cocoa Purchases, Sources Say
4
Supply Chain

Irish Fishers Anticipate Business Risk As Crab Market Collapses
Irish Fishers Anticipate Business Risk As Crab Market Collapses
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com