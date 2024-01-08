52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Brazil Dodges Bird Flu Threat To Post Record Chicken Exports, Industry Lobby Says

By Reuters
Share this article

Brazilian meat exporters, who faced the threat of bird flu reaching commercial poultry farms for the first time last year, managed to ship a record 5.138 million metric tonnes of chicken products in 2023, according to industry lobby ABPA.

The export volume, which includes fresh and processed products, confirms positive projections from ABPA last year, and represents a 6.6% rise in relation to the total exported in 2022, which was 4.822 million tonnes.

Brazil has never recorded an outbreak of bird flu on a commercial poultry farm, unlike the United States or France, where millions of animals had to be culled to stop contagion in recent times.

For that reason, Brazil is considered free of HPAI, which means it is not subject to any trade bans under guidelines from the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), according to ABPA.

Chicken Exports

Chicken export revenues were $9.79 billion in 2023, also an unprecedented mark for the world's top chicken supplier, which continued to benefit from strong global demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Brazilian chicken exports in December totalled about 467,000 tonnes, nearly 21% above the same month the year before, thanks to large orders from countries like Japan, the United Arab Emirates and China.

"Despite the challenges of the year, including a scenario with marked variations in markets and production costs, the result is highly positive," said ABPA President Ricardo Santin in a statement. "For the first time we surpassed the mark of 5 million tonnes of chicken exported."

Santin also praised local companies' ability to maintain the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI) out of Brazilian commercial poultry farms, which he said increased importers' confidence in the local bio-security protocols.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Asahi Acquires Wisconsin-Based Octopi Brewing
2
Supply Chain

German Farmers Block Roads, Highway Ramps To Protest Subsidy Cuts
3
Supply Chain

Sligro Food Group Sees Double-Digit Revenue Growth In FY 2023
4
Supply Chain

World Food Price Index Ends 2023 Some 10% Below 2022 Levels
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com