52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Bread

Our Love For Carbs Dates Back As Far As 800,000 Years, Study Finds

Our Love For Carbs Dates Back As Far As 800,000 Years, Study Finds

Bakery Firm Aryzta Sees Full-Year Revenue Up Double Digits

Bakery Firm Aryzta Sees Full-Year Revenue Up Double Digits

Bakery giant Aryzta has reported a 14.4% increase in revenue in its 2023 financial year, to €2.19 billion, while EBITDA rose by close to a third (+32....

Aryzta Reports 20.9% Increase In Revenue In 2022/23 Financial Year

Bakery giant Aryzta has reported a 20.9% increase in revenue in its 2022/23 financial year, to €2.12 billion, with EBITDA growing by 57.8% in the peri...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com