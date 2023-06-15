52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Sainsbury’s Cuts Price Of Own Brand Toilet Paper

By Robert McHugh
British retailer Sainsbury’s has reduced the price of its own brand toilet paper, in a move that will pass savings directly on to customers following a decline in the price of pulp for the first time in two years. 

This month, the Super Soft White Toilet Tissue Double Rolls Two Equals Four, which was £1.90 is now £1.69, and Sainsbury’s Super Soft White Toilet Tissue Double Rolls Four Equals Eight, which was £3.25 is now £2.92.

'Battling Inflation'

Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury’s, added, "From today, our by Sainsbury’s Super Soft double toilet rolls have been added to our popular Aldi Price Match campaign for the first time, and customers will now be able to save as much as 11% on these items.

"In addition to food, we’re focused on battling inflation on high volume household products that we know customers buy day in day out. For example, following the addition of own brand nappies to the Price Match campaign in January, sales have increased by 20%."

Bread And Butter

Last month, Sainsbury's announced it had cut the price of bread and butter. The group said it had cut the price of Sainsbury's 800g Soft White Medium, Wholemeal Medium, Wholemeal Thick and Toastie White loaves of bread by 11% to 75 pence.

It has also cut the price of its Sainsbury's salted and unsalted butter to £1.89 for 250g, a 5% reduction.

Recently, the retailer moved all its entry price point private-label products to a new brand, Stamford Street to help customers find everyday staples at budget-friendly prices more easily.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh.

