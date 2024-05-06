MHS Bread Slicing Machines: Designed For Success And Satisfied Customers

MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH has revised its patented self-service bread-slicing machine type MHS slimline.

The MHS slimline II is and remains the slimmest circular blade bread-slicing machine in the bake-off area of supermarkets.

Now it has an even more hygienic, effective and modern design. The bread slicer specialist from Abstatt is now presenting the new MHS slimline II self-service machine to the general public.

Thorsten Müller, Managing Director of MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH, stated, "Customer loyalty, satisfaction and service are our top priorities. We develop our new and safer machines based on experience and detailed customer requirements."

MHS slimline II: Faster, Quieter, More Hygienic

The cutting speed of the MHS slimline II has been increased and at the same time, the machine has become quieter. Quieter in both senses of the word, as both the running and cutting noises are significantly quieter and more discreet when the machine is in operation.

The slicer is made of stainless steel and offers excellent value for money, excellent cutting results, a small footprint, and long durability.

The machine's excellent workmanship and ease of service and maintenance minimise maintenance costs. Oil-free cutting and simple operation are important arguments for hygiene and economy in daily use.

A machine type that has proven itself 1,000 times over with customers and is now available with two different insert lengths to suit every requirement.

MHS slimline II at a glance:

• Simple, intuitive operation

• High consumer acceptance

• Low maintenance costs

• Patented slimline design: 58.5 cm wide

• More space for product presentation

• Quick and easy to clean

• Highest standards of safety and hygiene

• Selectable languages

• Available in two machine sizes

• Cutting service promotes customer loyalty

The MHS slimline II self-service bread slicer is an instant hit with customers. It is extremely easy to use: open the flap, insert the bread, close the flap, and select the slice thickness using the modern touch screen. Simple and safe.

MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH has been a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality food-slicing machines for over 35 years.

The product range includes various bread slicers for supermarkets and bakeries. MHS pays special attention to the design, hygiene and efficiency of its machines.

MHS also offers a wide range of meat slicers for supermarkets, butchers, and industrial butchers.

For further information, please visit www.mhs-schneidetechnik.de.

This article was written in partnership with MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH.