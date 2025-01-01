52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Champagne

French Wine Output Seen Falling By A Quarter Due To Adverse Weather

French 2024 Wine Production Seen Falling After Wet Weather

Wine output in France is set to fall sharply this year after very humid weather helped develop diseases across French vineyards.

Champagne Makers Call For Reduced Grape Harvest After 15% Drop In Sales

France's champagne producers have called for a cut in the number of grapes harvested this year after sales of the wine fell more than 15% in the first half...

