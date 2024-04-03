52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Waitrose Announces Price Cuts On More Than 200 Products

By Dayeeta Das
Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners will lower the prices of over 200 daily essentials, including everyday foods like chicken breasts, potatoes, butter and cream.

The latest round of price cuts will also focus on a range of 'healthier' products, with 40% having the Waitrose Good Health certification, the retailer added.

Prices will be reduced by 7% on average and 10% on produce as part of Waitrose's commitment to keeping prices as low as possible.

'Value For Money'

Charlotte Di Cello, commercial director at Waitrose added, “Our commitment to giving our customers great value for money continues with our latest investment in price.

“We are focusing on even more weekly shop staples as well as a large range of organic ingredients that our customers love. As we approach the warmer months, seasonal produce will be in abundance, and with the addition of our ‘In Season’ section on Waitrose.com, customers can easily find our top quality, seasonal products with a simple click.”

The latest announcement is the fifth time Waitrose has lowered the prices of products since February 2023, taking its total investment in the initiative to £130 million.

The retailer's New Lower Prices campaign has seen price cuts on over 1,200 products with sales constantly up over 20% across the lower prices range and the addition of over one million new customers.

Demand For Crémant

The retailer has also witnessed an increase in the sales of crémant, a sparkling wine from France, as shoppers continue to face a cost-of-living crisis.

One in nine bottles of sparkling wine sold at Waitrose is now a crémant, Waitrose noted and added that sales increased by 29% over the past year.

Alexandra Mawson, Waitrose Champagne and Sparkling Wine buyer stated, “Champagne will always be the icon of the sparkling world, steeped in centuries of heritage and prestige and an absolute go-to for the most important celebrations like getting engaged.

“However, recent pressures on household finances have meant customers have looked to crémant as a great value alternative for life’s more regular celebratory occasions. More people are also now aware of this French sparkling wine which is produced using the same method as Champagne but doesn’t hold the same price tag, as it’s made outside of the Champagne region with less restrictive ageing regulations.”

The retailer offers five varieties of crémant from different regions in France. The two best-sellers are: Cuvee Royale Brut Crémant de Limoux, priced at £13.00; and Cave de Lugny Blanc de Blanc Crémant de Bourgogne Blanc de Blanc priced at £15.99.

