Proportion Of Sustainable Cocoa In German Confectionery Remained Stable In 2023

The proportion of cocoa produced in line with sustainability criteria in confectionery sold in Germany was stable at 81% in 2023, according to the Federation of the German Confectionery Industry (BDSI).

Dr Carsten Bernoth, managing director of the BDSI, stated, "From a modest start at around 3% in 2011, the confectionery industry has made considerable progress.

"Today, we are proud to set a leading international standard with 81% of cocoa produced according to sustainability criteria - and this in difficult economic times. This development demonstrates our ongoing commitment to a more sustainable future."

The sector focuses on improving the living conditions of small farmers in West Africa through various projects and programmes, including cocoa certification.

German confectionery manufacturers support farmers in increasing their income, making cultivation more sustainable and maintaining ecological standards.

Cocoa Prices

Last year, cocoa prices skyrocketed and, at times, traded at over €10,000 per tonne on the stock exchanges in New York and London.

Currently, prices have fallen by a few percentage points, but prices paid by processors in Germany have tripled, BDSI noted.

The price received by cocoa farmers, and the point at which they receive it, depends on the cocoa market systems within their respective countries of origin.

It may either directly correlate with global market prices, or operate based on prices established by the state.

Certification enables smallholders and smallholder organisations to receive additional support from the confectionery companies regardless of the market price.

BDSI is a member of the Sustainable Cocoa Forum, which comprises representatives from the chocolate industry, trade, the German government, civil society organisations and standard-setting organisations, such as Fairtrade and the Rainforest Alliance.