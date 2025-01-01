Consumer Confidence
UK's Reeves Extends England's Business Rates Relief For Retail And Hospitality
Shops, cafes and pubs in England had a reprieve from a jump in business rates next year after British finance minister Rachel Reeves extended a relief sche...
UK Budget Weighs On Consumer Confidence, Survey Shows
British consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since March as concerns about possible tax hikes dented sentiment in the lead-up to the...
