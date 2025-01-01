Discounters
South Africa's SPAR Steps Up Battle For Affluent And Discount Shoppers
South Africa's SPAR Group plans to open premium and discount grocery stores while also entering new niche retail markets, its chief executive sai...
UK's Morrisons Follows Rivals With Discounter Price Matching Scheme
Morrisons is following bigger rivals in matching the prices of the German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl on hundreds of comparable grocery products.
