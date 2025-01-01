52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Donald Trump

Trump Tariffs Could Raise Grocery, Liquor Bills

US FDA Says Steps Needed To Stop People Drinking Hand Sanitiser

The US Food and Drug Administration asked makers of hand sanitisers to add denatured alcohol to the products in order to make them less palatable in a bid...

Lysol Maker Says Don't Inject Disinfectant After Trump Remarks

Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser said in statement that its disinfectants should not be administered to humans, after US president Donald...

