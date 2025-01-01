Donald Trump
US FDA Says Steps Needed To Stop People Drinking Hand Sanitiser
The US Food and Drug Administration asked makers of hand sanitisers to add denatured alcohol to the products in order to make them less palatable in a bid...
Lysol Maker Says Don't Inject Disinfectant After Trump Remarks
Lysol and Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser said in statement that its disinfectants should not be administered to humans, after US president Donald...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com