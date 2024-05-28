52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Sri Lanka's Tea Producers Warn 70% Wage Hike Will Hit Industry

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Sri Lanka's Tea Producers Warn 70% Wage Hike Will Hit Industry

Sri Lanka's tea producers condemned a government order to increase wages by 70%, saying it would make their tea globally uncompetitive and reduce dollar earnings essential for the island nation to emerge from a financial crisis.

The $1.3 billion industry produces popular Ceylon Tea and employs about 615,000 workers. The island annually exports about 95% of the 250 million kilograms of tea it produces.

The government has ordered worker salaries be increased to 1,700 rupees ($5.66) per day from 1,000 rupees, which the industry says will increase tea production costs by 45%.

The fallout from Sri Lanka's protracted financial crisis, caused by a severe shortfall of foreign exchange in 2022, has also hit the tea industry, quadrupling fertiliser, fuel and power costs, the Planters' Association of Ceylon (PAoC) said.

'Unsustainable And Unfair'

"This is unsustainable and unfair. This decision was made without proper consultation and will result in the quality of Sri Lanka's tea declining," PAoC spokesperson Roshan Rajadurai told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sri Lanka's key rivals, India and Kenya, have lower prices and higher productivity."

The industry must start paying the salary increase from next month, Sri Lanka's Labour Ministry said, warning that plantation companies refusing to comply could be taken over by the government.

Implementing the wage hike will cost plantation companies an additional 35 billion rupees, the association said.

Plantation companies and worker unions have been negotiating for months to increase salaries, which unions contend is essential as Sri Lanka's financial crisis plunged around a quarter of the population into poverty in 2023.

Read More: Britain's Tea Supply Facing Disruption From Red Sea Crisis

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Bird Flu Vaccines For Laying Hens Prove Effective In Practice, Dutch Government Says
Bird Flu Vaccines For Laying Hens Prove Effective In Practice, Dutch Government Says
2
Supply Chain

EU Crop Monitor Trims Wheat, Rapeseed Yield Outlook
EU Crop Monitor Trims Wheat, Rapeseed Yield Outlook
3
Supply Chain

Ghana's Cocobod To Borrow Up To $1.5bn For Cocoa Purchases, Sources Say
Ghana's Cocobod To Borrow Up To $1.5bn For Cocoa Purchases, Sources Say
4
Supply Chain

Irish Fishers Anticipate Business Risk As Crab Market Collapses
Irish Fishers Anticipate Business Risk As Crab Market Collapses
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com