52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Innovation Portfolio Launched To Support Regenerative Agriculture

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Innovation Portfolio Launched To Support Regenerative Agriculture

A coalition of food innovation groups has come together to launch the Regenerative Innovation Portfolio, a new platform that seeks to leverage the potential for regenerative agriculture in Europe by 'demonstrating innovative pathways and scaling existing initiatives through new partnerships across agrifood value chains'.

Food innovation community EIT Food, which is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union, is committing €15 million to the portfolio, which will be matched by corporate donors.

EIT Food said that it will match partner contributions of €5 million per year over three years, building up to a potential total investment of €30 million.

The portfolio will take a 'landscape-level' approach, going beyond individual farms to consider broader collaborative approaches that span a myriad of sectors.

The portfolio has already identified five potential priority areas where multiple stakeholders, including regional governments, investors, and retailers, have mutual interests and complimentary sourcing needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where activities in the portfolio generate a return, this will be re-invested in the portfolio, with all funding used to launch ecosystem development and learning initiatives, as well as support initiative participants with applications for external funding, including government subsidies, public and private grants, and VC and angel investments.

'Future-Fit Food System'

“It is crucial that we establish a future-fit food system for all: a transition that can only be achieved by prioritising systemic, regenerative approaches to agriculture, in a way that keeps farmers front and centre and fosters collaboration between all stakeholders in the food chain," commented Richard Zaltzman, chief executive of EIT Food.

“By matching funding from partners that invest in landscape level collaborations in the Regenerative Innovation Portfolio, EIT Food aims to enable a significant commitment to the regenerative transition within Europe.”

Multiple Benefits

Corporate entities involved in the portfolio stand to gain several benefits from the collaborative, landscape-based approach, EIT Food said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In practice, farmers supply a variety of commodities to multiple stakeholders rather than a single off-taker. Thus, close collaboration among off-takers becomes crucial to enable the production of a wide range of regenerative crops and products at scale.

To achieve this goal, the portfolio brings together off-takers and promotes innovative, cross-value chain sourcing models. Moreover, by sharing costs, knowledge, and experiences, the portfolio will enable corporates to leverage complementary capabilities and resources.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Hapag-Lloyd Posts 83% Lower Net Profit In 2023
Hapag-Lloyd Posts 83% Lower Net Profit In 2023
2
Supply Chain

China Cancels Some French Wheat Deals, Traders Tell FranceAgriMer
China Cancels Some French Wheat Deals, Traders Tell FranceAgriMer
3
Supply Chain

Thai Union Plans To Decarbonise Thai Shrimp Supply Chain
Thai Union Plans To Decarbonise Thai Shrimp Supply Chain
4
Supply Chain

African Cocoa Plants Run Out Of Beans As Global Chocolate Crisis Deepens
African Cocoa Plants Run Out Of Beans As Global Chocolate Crisis Deepens

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com