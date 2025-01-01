Local Produce
Caprabo Promotes Local Produce Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Spanish retailer Caprabo has launched a campaign aimed at promoting and increasing awareness of local products amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiat...
Spar Croatia Increases Cooperation With Small-Scale Producers
Spar Croatia has expanded its cooperation agreements with an additional 60 small-scale agricultural producers across the country, which are facing supply c...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com