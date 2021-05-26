ESM Magazine

Kaufland Introduces Local Produce In Saarland Stores

Published on May 26 2021 11:59 AM in Fresh Produce tagged: Agriculture / Kaufland / local produce / Saarland

Kaufland is offering fresh vegetables from the producer group Lisdorfer Frischgemüse from Saarlouis in its eight Saarland branches.

The German retailer attaches great importance to products from regional suppliers and makes a strong effort to support local agriculture.

Kaufland Saarland

Kaufland stores in Saarland will now have their shelves stocked with produce from the surrounding area, thanks to a deal between the retailer and Lisdorfer Frischgemüse, a local food production group.

“From the region - for the region. This motto of our regional supplier exactly matches our idea of ​​regionality. We are thus meeting the expectations of our customers, supporting family farms and using short transport routes,” explains Christoph Duda, fruit and vegetables buyer at Kaufland.

"The Lisdorf fresh vegetables are of high quality, and many products are from integrated cultivation," he added.

The selection in the Saarland branches varies depending on the season, with lettuce, mixed salads, and dandelions currently on offer.

Plans to add cauliflower, kohlrabi, radishes, and rhubarb to the shelves will follow in the coming weeks, the retailer said.

Local Produce

By offering local produce, Kaufland makes a contribution to strengthening agriculture in the regions around its stores.

The prerequisite for items to be included in the local produce range as a regional product is production in the vicinity of the respective branch location.

The demand for regional products is developing positively, so the range is constantly being expanded in line with customer demand, with Kaufland now supplied by over 1,600 regional producers and producers.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Fresh Produce news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

