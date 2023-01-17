Italy's Conad Opens New Store In Rome

Italian retailer Conad has opened a new store in the Via Vittorino Cannavina region of Rome. The store opened on 12 January.

In a statement, the retailer said it aims to make the most of the Lazio area. The supermarket will provide its customers with a wide assortment of fruit and vegetable products of the 'Ori del Lazio' Consortium, together with other local produce.

New Take Away Service

The supermarket features a fish market with a large offering from Civitavecchia and a butcher's shop, along with a range assortment of cold cuts and cheeses, such as 'Formaggi Petrucci' and salami from 'Poggin di Viterbo', along with fresh pasta.

The new Conad in Via Vittorino Cannavina will also offer a takeaway service of food items, prepared in the store's kitchens, such as bread, pizza and focaccia, which are available to take away and also to order in advance.

This is in addition to a wine cellar with numerous labels from the Lazio region and an area dedicated to organic, gluten-free and vegan products.

'Products From The Best Lazio Companies'

"The supermarket, which is located inside a new and welcoming structure, was born with the aim of becoming a reference point for the community, a place where customers can find answers to every need," said Massimiliano Timpani, partner, Conad Nord Ovest.

"We have introduced a very rich, complete and diversified assortment proposal, especially in the fresh departments and in the gastronomy, with the aim not only of offering a purchase path in the name of quality, but also to enhance the excellence of the territory, thanks to the presence of numerous products from the best Lazio companies."

