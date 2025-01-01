Magnit
Russia's Magnit Finalises Buyback Of Blocked Shares From Western Investors
Russian retailer Magnit said it had completed a deal to buy back blocked shares from Western investors, the first deal of its kind since Russia invaded Ukr...
Russia's Magnit To Buy Back Around 21.5% Of Shares From Western Investors
Russian retailer Magnit said it plans to buy back approximately 21.5% of its shares, finalising the results of a tender offer that could enable some Wester...
