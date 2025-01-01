52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Magnit

Russia's Magnit Completes $736m Buyback From Foreign Shareholders

Russia's Magnit Completes $736m Buyback From Foreign Shareholders

Russia's Magnit Finalises Buyback Of Blocked Shares From Western Investors

Russia's Magnit Finalises Buyback Of Blocked Shares From Western Investors

Russian retailer Magnit said it had completed a deal to buy back blocked shares from Western investors, the first deal of its kind since Russia invaded Ukr...

Russia's Magnit To Buy Back Around 21.5% Of Shares From Western Investors

Russian retailer Magnit said it plans to buy back approximately 21.5% of its shares, finalising the results of a tender offer that could enable some Wester...

