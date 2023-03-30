Magnit To Open 2,000 Bakeries In Its Convenience Stores In 2023

Russian retailer Magnit has announced that it plans to open 2,000 bakeries in its convenience store in 2023 as it seeks to offer customers freshly baked in-house goods.

The assortment offered in the bakeries will depend on the location of the outlet, but on an average the retailer will offer around 33 items.

These will include, among others, croissants, puff pastries, patties, hot dogs, and fresh bread.

The bakery section in some stores will feature coffee stations so that customers have access to freshly brewed coffee.

Ruslan Ismailov, deputy CEO of Magnit said, "Bakeries are becoming points of attraction for customers in our stores. They come to us not only for basic groceries, but also for the positive feeling that comes from the smell and taste of fresh bread. We see the high demand for our baked goods and will continue to scale our chain of bakeries."

Modern Equipment

Magnit will instal modern equipment in all bakeries and conduct quality control using telemetry - a system where all equipment will be connected to a system that enables real-time remote monitoring of production processes.

In 2021, the retailer opened its first bakeries in convenience stores as part of a pilot project.

The retailer believes that bakeries in stores will contribute to a higher customer traffic.

Stores with bakeries see baked goods in every third ticket, with their share in the sales mix outperforming the target.

Last year, sweet pastries, croissants, meat pies and samosa were the items that customers favoured the most, Magnit added.

'Demand For Ready-To-Eat' Meals

Andrey Martsevoy, project manager for launching bakeries and Magnit’s director for the Central District, added, “We see a strong demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-go goods, including ready meals and quick bites. In order to meet customer needs, we open in-store departments with freshly baked goods of our own production. At the same time, the bakery service is not the end goal, as we want to develop a comprehensive service, including covering the need for a quick bite.

"Time plays a key role in modern life, so we not only develop the offering of ready-made food, but also give our customers the opportunity to quickly buy ready-made meals and fresh pastries using self-service checkouts."

