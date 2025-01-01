P&G
Investors Target Consumer Goods Makers On Fears Of Customer Exodus Over High Prices
Top US and European investors are flagging their concerns about high prices to consumer goods companies, with Janus Henderson going so far as to cut some s...
Cost Inflation Is Slowing, But Shoppers May Not See Lower Prices Soon: Analysis
The world's top consumer goods companies, making everything from instant noodles to soap and ice cream, are paying less for their raw materials and energy,...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com