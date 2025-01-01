Prices
UK Retailers Raise Prices By Most Since July 2011, Says BRC
British retailers raised prices at the fastest pace in more than a decade last month, driven by the rapidly rising cost of food and increased energy and tr...
Premier Foods To Hike Prices To Tackle Inflation, Beats Profit Expectations
Premier Foods has said it will raise prices of its products as part of plans to tackle rising costs of wheat, dairy and fuel, after reporting an annual pro...
