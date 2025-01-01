Pricing
Price Monitoring Organisation Needed In Germany, Says Group
Food industry monitoring group foodwatch has called for the establishment of a price monitoring organisation in Germany.
How Unilever’s Troubles In Indonesia Are Helping Local Brands
A boycott against Unilever and other multinationals operating in Israel has worsened the global consumer company's loss of market share in Indonesia.
