Private Label Purchasing On The Rise In Spain, Says Dia

Six in ten Spanish shoppers (60%) say that they are purchasing more private-label products in a bid to save money, a new study by retailer Dia has found.

In addition, half of respondents to the 'Tu Bolsillo al Dia' study said that the saving achieved from shopping for private labels is between 10% and 25% of their monthly shopping bill.

The annual study found that Spanish shoppers this year are chiefly concerned with saving money where possible, which has led to an increase in the number of consumers comparing prices, seeking out promotions, and planning weekly spend in advance.

At the same time, the study also found that shoppers are putting increased focus on the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, with a third of respondents saying they would be willing to pay more for better quality, healthier items.

In terms of weekly spend, 45% of respondents said that they spend between €50 and €100 per week on shopping, while 42% spend between €25 and €50.

ADVERTISEMENT

Influencing Factors

Seven in ten shoppers cite price as the most important aspect influencing their choice of where to shop, followed by proximity (cited by 60%), the offers, discounts and promotions available (48%), customer service (35.7%) and loyalty programmes (27.2%).

The physical store remains the predominant purchasing channel for more than half of customers (53%), with respondents citing the availability of a greater range of savings as a key influencing factor.

Customer Preferences

“The conclusions drawn from this report once again show the changes that our customers' preferences have undergone in recent years, as well as the importance of identifying them in order to respond quickly to their demands in a timely manner," commented Inés Vilchez, director of operations and supply chain at DIA España.

"As part of our commitment to be 'by the side' of Spanish families regardless of the economic situation they face, Dia strives to adapt to the specific needs of its customers and, in the last year, has reinforced its commitment to own-brand products, with more than 2,400 renewed SKUs, as well as investing €150 million euros in promotions during 2024."