Recession

UK Retail Sales Jump, Suggesting Recession Will Be Short-Lived

UK Consumers Turn More Confident Despite Inflation Pain: GfK

British consumer confidence has risen for the fourth month in a row to its highest in 15 months as households take a more positive view about the economy a...

Japan Emerges From Recession On Post-COVID Consumer Rebound

Japan's economy emerged from recession and grew faster than expected in the first quarter as a post-COVID consumption rebound offset global headwinds, shor...

