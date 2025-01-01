Recession
UK Consumers Turn More Confident Despite Inflation Pain: GfK
British consumer confidence has risen for the fourth month in a row to its highest in 15 months as households take a more positive view about the economy a...
Japan Emerges From Recession On Post-COVID Consumer Rebound
Japan's economy emerged from recession and grew faster than expected in the first quarter as a post-COVID consumption rebound offset global headwinds, shor...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com