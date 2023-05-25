52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Dollar Tree Cuts Annual Profit Forecast On Slowing Discretionary Demand

By Reuters
Dollar Tree on Thursday cut its annual profit forecast after missing quarterly profit estimates, hurt by slowing demand for discretionary items, sending shares of the company down more than 11% premarket.

With the United States on the edge of a recession, and higher rentals and surging prices hammering spending power, cash-strapped consumers have been pulling back on higher-margin discretionary and unimportant purchases ranging from homeware to toys.

Outlook

"We expect the elevated shrink and unfavorable sales mix to persist through the balance of the year," CEO Rick Dreiling said in a statement.

Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree said it now expects fiscal 2023 earnings of $5.73 to $6.13 per share, compared with its prior outlook of between $6.30 and $6.80 per share.

Cost Pressures

Last week, big-box retailer Target forecast second-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations, while Home Depot projected a greater earnings fall than had been anticipated owing to escalating cost pressures.

Additionally, even as some retailers have been optimistic towards their gross margin recovery - a metric closely watched by investors - Dollar Tree is experiencing elevated raw materials, freight and labor expenses despite them easing from their highs.

Gross Margins Declined

The company's gross margins declined 340 basis points to 30.5% in the quarter ended April 29, compared to a year ago.

The company tightened its 2023 sales forecast to $30.0 billion (€27.9 billion) to $30.5 billion (€28.4 billion), compared to a $29.9 billion (€27.89 billion) to $30.5 billion (€28.4 billion) range estimated previously.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree earned $1.47 per share, below estimate of $1.52.

News by Reuters, edited by by ESM – your source for the latest retail news.

