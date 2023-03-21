52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Amazon To Cut 9,000 Jobs In Second Round Of Layoffs

By Reuters
Amazon said on Monday it would cut 9,000 jobs, making it the latest Big Tech company to announce a second round of layoffs in the face of a possible recession.

Numerous tech giants including Microsoft Corp, Salesforce Inc, Alphabet and Meta Platforms have slashed thousands of jobs in recent months after pandemic-led hiring sprees left them overstaffed.

Amazon follows Facebook-parent Meta in becoming the second bellwether to announce a second round of cuts.

CEO Andy Jassy said the company had added substantial amount of staff in the past few years, but the uncertain economy has forced it to choose cost and headcount cuts. The cuts will be concentrated in its cloud services, advertising and Twitch units.

'Uncertainty'

"Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount," Jassy said in a statement posted on the company's web site.

Amazon last month said operating profit may continue to slump in the current quarter, hit by the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. Sales from its lucrative cloud-computing division slowed during the fourth quarter.

Scaling Back

Amazon has scaled back or shut down entire services like its virtual primary care offering for employers.

Shares of Amazon were down 1.4% in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

