52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

UK Supermarket Sales Growth Picks Up As Consumers Start Christmas Shopping

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
UK Supermarket Sales Growth Picks Up As Consumers Start Christmas Shopping

Sales growth at British supermarkets picked-up over the last month, helped by consumers starting to make purchases for Christmas, latest industry data showed.

Market researcher NIQ said UK supermarket sales rose 4.7% in the four weeks to 5 October year-on-year, having been up 4.0% in last month's report.

"Many households are now budgeting for Christmas and slowly stocking their cupboards to help spread the cost," Mike Watkins, NIQ’s UK head of retailer and business insight, said.

The researcher's data, the most up-to-date snapshot of UK consumer behaviour, showed purchases of both Halloween and Christmas products drove sales growth of 0.2% in general merchandise - the first growth in that category in 12 months.

NIQ said shopper visits to supermarkets rose 7.6% year-on-year but average basket value fell 4% to £18.62 ($24.34), reflecting lessening inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top UK Grocers

Like data from rival market researcher Kantar last week, NIQ said online supermarket Ocado was again the fastest growing UK grocer with sales growth of 15.9% over the 12 weeks to 5 October.

Marks & Spencer was in second place with sales growth of 12.4%. NIQ said M&S attracted 800,000 new shoppers in the four week period year-on-year and over the 12 week period one in three UK households shopped at M&S for food and drink.

Market leader Tesco saw sales growth of 5.3%, while No. 2 Sainsbury's recorded growth of 5.5%.

However, No. 3 player Asda continued to struggle. Its sales fell 3.1% and it lost 1 percentage point of market share over the year.

Separately, official data showed UK inflation fell more than expected to an annual rate of 1.7% in September from 2.2% in August. Food inflation was 1.8%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Morrisons, FareShare And Newton Tackle UK Food Poverty
Morrisons, FareShare And Newton Tackle UK Food Poverty
2
Retail

BeanStalk Foods: Innovation In Plant-Based Products For Partners And Consumers
BeanStalk Foods: Innovation In Plant-Based Products For Partners And Consumers
3
Retail

Switzerland's Coop To Take Full Control Of Coop Pronto
Switzerland's Coop To Take Full Control Of Coop Pronto
4
Retail

Mega Image Commits To Fair Practices Over Profi Rom Food Acquisition
Mega Image Commits To Fair Practices Over Profi Rom Food Acquisition
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com