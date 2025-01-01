52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
UK Supermarkets

UK Consumers Phasing Out Of Summer Spending Spree

Asda Sells In-Store Photo Business To Photo-Me

Asda is due to sell its in-store photo centres and self-service photo kiosks to Photo-Me International, reports The Guardian. The UK newspaper states th...

UK Summer Grocery Sales At Their Highest In Three Years

This summer, the UK has seen the highest increase in supermarket sales since 2013, for the four weeks ending 13 August 2016. Nielsen’s latest repo...

