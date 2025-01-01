Waste
Iceland Foods Commits To Being UK's First Plastic Neutral Supermarket
Iceland Foods has announced plans to be the first British supermarket group to become plastic neutral, offsetting its remaining plastic footprint by recove...
Belgium's Colruyt Uses Bread Waste To Grow Mushrooms
Belgian retailer Colruyt has announced a partnership with urban farming group ECLO, to use its own bread waste to grow mushrooms. Following a test perio...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com