52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

Consumer Goods Brands Need To Prove Action On Packaging Reduction: LRQA

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article

The onus is on consumer goods brands to prove that they are taking actions in reducing packaging, particularly following the introduction of new EU rules on packaging waste, global assurance provider LRQA has said.

The amendments to the EU Packaging Directive include additional waste prevention and re-use obligations for EU countries, an increase in recycling targets on packaging waste, as well as the introduction of mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes.

This will lead to further scrutiny on the efforts brands are making to put in place better practices, LRQA has said, particularly given recent findings that many food signatories to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation and the United Nations Environment Programme actually increased their virgin plastic packaging use last year.

'More Important Than Ever'

“These changes mean it’s even more important that organisations can demonstrate how they have delivered on promises with independently verified data," commented Kimberly Coffin, supply chain assurance specialist at LRQA.

"Reputations are at stake, so it’s in businesses’ best interests to put verification at the top of their agenda. We’ve seen from last year that words are not enough, with negative headlines resulting in a damaging shift in consumer attitudes. It has therefore never been more crucial that claims are backed up with data and appropriate solutions are identified to plug the gaps.”

Some firms have cited a lack of appropriate infrastructure as the main barriers to achieving their plastic reduction targets, along with knowledge, resources, complexity and cost, LRQA noted.

'Understanding The Risk Impact'

“In the current economic climate, facing these barriers to meet plastic reduction relies heavily on identification of alternative materials and/or suppliers,” Coffin added. “Regardless of the action taken, it’s crucial to understand the risk impact of change, and this relies heavily on sound supply chain awareness.

"Through third party audits and assessment, businesses can identify and address gaps in process and policy, to prove to consumers and investors that products and services are environmentally and ethically sound.”

She added that there now appears to be a gap between what brands are committing to and what is being achieved, indicating that self-verification isn't going far enough in terms of tackling waste reduction.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa's Revenue Grows By Almost A Third In FY 2022
2
Packaging And Design

Single-Use Plastic Waste Rises From 2019 To 2021, Despite Pledges
3
Packaging And Design

Carton Environment Group Calls for A 90% Mandatory Collection Target
4
Packaging And Design

Bonnysa And ITC Launch New Packaging Made With Bio-Based Polypropylene
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com