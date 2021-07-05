Cease Funding Fossil Fuel-Based Plastics And A Real Difference Can Be Made: Analysis

If high-level investors ceased backing the production of fossil-fuel plastics, the plastic pollution crisis around the world could be resolved, according to a new report from Australian non-profit the Minderoo Foundation.

The report identifies 40 institutional asset managers and global banks who hold more than $300 billion (€253.2 billion) worth of shares in the parent companies of polymer producers, and loaned almost $30 billion to the production of single-use plastics since 2011.

A separate recent study by PA Consulting found that consumers are 'confused' about plastic recycling, with many holding brands responsible.

Dramatic Change In Habits Needed