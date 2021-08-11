ESM Magazine

Amazon To Compensate Shoppers Injured By Third Party Sellers' Products

Published on Aug 11 2021

Amazon.com Inc has announced that it plans to compensate customers who suffer injuries or property damage from defective goods others on sale on its US platform, in a new policy that could reduce litigation.

For years, consumers have sued the world's largest online retailer, arguing it is liable when a merchant sells bad products on Amazon.com. A woman in Pennsylvania, for instance, in 2016 sought to blame Amazon for a merchant's retractable dog leash that blinded her eye when it snapped.

Amazon maintains that sellers themselves are responsible, and to date, most courts have ruled in its favour. A state appellate court in California, however, last year said it could be liable for goods it stores and ships via its Fulfillment by Amazon program.

Effective September 1, Amazon will pay valid claims of up to $1,000 (€853), which make up more than 80% of injury and damage cases on its platform, at no cost to sellers, and it may step in with more help if sellers are unresponsive, the company said.

'Better Protection'

The policy 'better protects Amazon customers and sellers', the online giant said.

'Amazon stands behind our customers and the products in our store We are extending our A-to-Z Guarantee to protect customers in the unlikely event a defective product sold through Amazon.com causes property damage or personal injury—regardless of who sells it.'

It also announced Amazon Insurance Accelerator, a network of insurance providers that sellers can access if they choose, and an updated policy requiring more merchants to obtain product liability insurance. Amazon itself is not offering this insurance, it said.

Amazon's new chief executive, Andy Jassy, took the reins last month, taking over from longstanding chief Jeff Bezos.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Technology news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

