52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Amazon Launches Low-Cost Grocery Delivery Subscription Plan In The US

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Amazon Launches Low-Cost Grocery Delivery Subscription Plan In The US

E-commerce giant Amazon.com has launched a new grocery delivery subscription in the United States for members of its Prime programme and customers who are recipients of the government food assistance benefits.

The subscription plan would allow Amazon's Prime members to get unlimited grocery delivery at $9.99 per month on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and other local grocery and specialty retailers on the platform, including Save Mart, Bartell Drugs, Rite Aid and Pet Food Express.

The service will be available in over 3,500 cities and towns across the country.

Reduced Fee

Low-income citizens, who rely on the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to support their grocery budgets, would have to pay a reduced $4.99 fee per month for the same perks and do not require a Prime membership, according to the statement by Amazon.com.

The move comes as part of the company's efforts to expand its fresh-food business in a space already occupied by players like Walmart and Target, which also have paid membership programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Walmart Plus offers plans for $12.95 per month, or a yearly plan for $98.

Amazon's offering also includes one-hour delivery windows at no extra cost and unlimited 30-minute pickup on orders of any size.

The move comes after a successful trial of this subscription plan in Denver, Colorado, Sacramento, California, Columbus and Ohio last year, the company added.

Tony Hoggett, senior vice president of worldwide grocery stores at Amazon stated, “Our goal is to build a best-in-class grocery shopping experience—whether shopping in-store or online—where Amazon is the first choice for selection, value, and convenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have many different customers with many different needs, and we want to save them time and money every time they shop for groceries.”

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

Carrefour Brasil’s Sam James On Digital Transformation In Latin America
Carrefour Brasil&rsquo;s Sam James On Digital Transformation In Latin America
2
Technology

Novum’s LEAP™ Technology Sets A New Benchmark In Eco-Friendly Retail Refrigeration
Novum&rsquo;s LEAP&trade; Technology Sets A New Benchmark In Eco-Friendly Retail Refrigeration
3
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

EROSKI’s David Sánchez On How Data Looks Set To Reshape The Retail Landscape
EROSKI&rsquo;s David S&aacute;nchez On How Data Looks Set To Reshape The Retail Landscape
4
Technology

Kaufland Bulgaria Bets On Self-Checkout Technology
Kaufland Bulgaria Bets On Self-Checkout Technology
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com