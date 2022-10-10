Subscribe Login
Technology

Axfood Invests In Rooftop Solar Park At Landskrona Warehouse

Dagab, the purchasing and logistics arm of Sweden's Axfood Group, has announced that it is currently installing a rooftop solar park at its Landskrona facility, which is scheduled to be completed this month.

Dagab is also developing an additional rooftop solar power facility at its new logistics centre in Bålsta, scheduled for 2023.

According to the group, the new solar park in Landskrona will be installed above a new warehouse for fruit and vegetables, and will comprise about 7,000 panels with a total surface of about 30,000 square metres.

Axfood stated that the solar park is expected to generate 3.9 MW when fully operational, which corresponds to annual production of 3.4 GW.

The investment was announced as a collaboration between Dagab, its landlord, Logicenters, and the supplier Solkompaniet, as part of a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Under it, Dagab has pledged to purchase all electricity produced for the next 15 years and sell any surplus production, while installation, operation and maintenance will be managed by Logicenters and Solkompaniet.

“These solar power initiatives are part of our investments in green technology within the framework of our logistics facilities," commented Nicholas Pettersson, managing director, Dagab. "The facility in Landskrona will add an important new source of green energy."

Further Solar Investment

Axfood has also announced a collaboration with the supplier Alight to build a ground-mounted solar park last year, expected to be operational in 2024.

According to the company, this investment promises 'to double Sweden’s production capacity from solar parks' through the addition of three large-scale facilities.

Green Electricity Commitment

Axfood has stated its main goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

Last year, the group announced that Dagab's 270 trucks can run on fossil-free fuel.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Amanda Merchán. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

