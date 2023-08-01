Carrefour Italia Implements 'Conversational Signage' Solution

Carrefour Italia has implemented a 'conversational signage' solution in a store in Milan, as the retailer seeks to provides customers with a smart shopping experience.

The digital engagement solution, developed by Samsung Electronics Italia and Next14, integrates hardware, software, and a conversational marketing platform, with the aim of engaging customers throughout the product purchasing process.

Ringo Brand

It is being tested for the first time to market the Ringo biscuit brand at the Carrefour store in Milan’s southern suburb of Assago.

As part of the Ringo advertising campaign, 'Unique, together', a special display dedicated to the brand has been installed in the store.

Featuring an array of screens equipped with advanced sensors, which are supplied by Next14, customers are able to become the protagonists of a personalised live entertainment experience inside the store.

"This will increasingly become the new hub of omnichannel experiences for the new digital-native generation of consumers," commented Massimiliano Monti, business development manager IT Division, Samsung Italia.

Unique Experiences

The solution monitors the flow of people by collecting usage data, while also respecting privacy rules.

The information is then quickly processed in real time to offer personalised and unique experiences for each customer that approaches the signage.

The Italian arm of the French retailer said that the solution improves customer involvement by assisting them with purchasing, enabling them to participate in product launch initiatives, as well as providing access to exclusive innovations.

This added level of personalisation makes it possible to amplify the communication messages of the brand and facilitates a proactive response to new trends and greater and exclusive involvement, Samsung said.