Technology

Code' Crai Ovest Implements App In Fight Against Food Waste

By Branislav Pekic
Italian cooperative and supermarket operator Codè Crai Ovest has announced the introduction of the ‘Last minute sotto casa’ app, as it seeks to limit food waste in its shops.

Available for iOS and Android, the app makes it possible to identify, quickly and accurately, the products on the shelf that are approaching their expiry date.

This function thus reduces the time spent checking expiry dates and helps to prevent supermarket waste.

In addition, the app makes it possible to automatically send digital flyers containing previously identified products approaching expiry date to consumers located near each outlet.

Too Good To Go

When it comes to reducing food waste, Codè Crai Ovest is also using the Too Good To Go app that enables users to buy and collect boxes made up of products that are expiring, but are still of excellent quality, at an advantageous price.

In addition, the retailer has set up a number of special departments dedicated to products that are close to their expiry date, which are also available at discounted prices.

According to recent research, it is estimated that an average of 674.2 grams of food per capita is wasted per week in Italian households.

Codè Crai Ovest operates more than 300 Crai stores in four regions (Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria and Valle d'Aosta) of North West Italy.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

