Technology

Delivery Hero Sees Higher Gross Merchandise Value In Q3

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero has forecast a 7% jump in its third-quarter gross merchandise value (GMV) to €10.6 billion ($10.8 billion), compared with the April to June period.

Including Barcelona-headquartered food delivery firm Glovo, in which Delivery Hero owns a majority stake, the group expects its GMV to reach €11.5 billion in the three months to 30 September.

"Slowdown... what Slowdown? A strong Q3 outlook and positive comments on profitability – upgrades are coming through," analysts at J.P. Morgan commented the trading update in a note to clients.

The company expects the Asia segment for its platform business, which accounts for nearly three quarters of the group's GMV, to generate €7 billion in the current three-month period, an 8% increase on the quarter.

The segment had also generated positive core earnings in the second quarter.

Profitability

Delivery Hero also reiterated its target to reach profitability for the entire group in 2023. 

The widely loss-making food delivery sector was one of the big beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that effect has waned as consumers, faced with soaring inflation, have started to cut back.

In the third quarter of 2021, Delivery Hero had posted a GMV of €9.6 billion, a 65% increase year-on-year, boosted by higher demand for food delivery amid coronavirus restrictions.

The Berlin-based firm confirmed its preliminary figures for the second quarter, including an 18% GMV growth and a 38% rise in revenues on the year, and the updated full-year guidance it issued in July.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

