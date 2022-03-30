GS1 Announces Leadership Succession Plans

GS1 has announced that its president and chief executive, Miguel A. Lopera, is to step down from his role at the end of June.

Lopera, who has spent close to 20 years with GS1, will be replaced in the role by Renaud de Barbuat, current GS1 chief operating officer, who will assume the role of president and CEO on 1 July.

Lopera joined GS1 from Procter & Gamble in 2003, and has overseen a period of great change in the organisation, most notably including the merger of EAN International and UCC to form GS1.

Two Decades Of Evolution

“Miguel led the two-decade evolution to a truly global thriving GS1 community, mentoring countless leaders and always ensuring the highest standards and expectations of our community," commented Kathryn Wengel, executive vice-president and chief global supply chain officer at Johnson & Johnson, and chair of GS1 Management Board

"He has brought boundless energy and commitment to our mission, and on behalf of the entire management board, I extend our deep gratitude for his lasting contribution. Miguel remains incredibly committed to GS1 and will stay as a Strategic Advisor.”

de Barbuat joined GS1 in 2019 as chief operating officer, having previously served as chief information officer at Carrefour, as well as a GS1 board member and GS1 board vice-chair.

Wengel praised de Barbuat's efforts in strengthening the group's operational execution during the pandemic, adding that "we look forward to the future with Renaud at the helm building from our strong foundation while increasing GS1’s impact across industries".

