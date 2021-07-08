HelloFresh Launches In Norway

Published on Jul 8 2021 1:48 PM in Technology tagged: Norway / HelloFresh / Meal Kit / Nordic Market

HelloFresh SE, the meal kit company, has announced that it is entering the Norwegian market.

Following the group's successful launches in Sweden and Denmark, the company has decided to further expand its presence in the Nordic region.

Meal Kit Company

The expansion is part of the group’s global strategy to expand its total addressable market and drive long-term sustainable growth.

With approximately 2.5 million households, the Norwegian market offers great potential for the introduction of HelloFresh.

Norwegian customers are next in line to benefit from the global brand that relies on an innovative technology platform and a state-of-the-art supply chain network, both of which are localised to match the needs of the market.

In order to serve the Norwegian market efficiently, the global market leader will leverage its extensive experience and proven synergy effects.

Commenting on the expansion, Thomas Griesel, co-founder of HelloFresh, said, “We are excited to offer customers in Norway a new and refreshing alternative to shop and cook for dinner. By providing Norwegians with the most flexible and cost effective meal kit solution, we are bringing a superior product to the market. We are looking forward to becoming the go-to meal kit for Norwegians.”

Griesel noted that HelloFresh is entering “an established market when it comes to meal kits."

"Following our strong performance in Denmark and Sweden, we are convinced that Norway offers the perfect conditions for further growth and expanding our total addressable market,” he added.

Operating Locally

In order to support the launch in Norway, HelloFresh has opened a state-of-the-art fulfilment centre in Moss, close to Oslo.

By operating locally, HelloFresh can provide customers with convenient and flexible solutions as well as support its sustainability-related commitments.

These include reducing carbon emissions across the supply chain.

In addition, HelloFresh aims to source fresh meat such as pork, beef, and chicken from local Norwegian suppliers.

