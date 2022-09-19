Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Instacart Plans To Focus On Selling Employees' Shares In IPO: Report

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Grocery delivery app Instacart Inc does not seek to raise much capital in its US initial public offering and instead plans to focus on the sale of employees' shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report added the sale of mostly employee shares would allow Instacart's staff, including some of its earliest hires, to cash in on of some of the shares they have been accumulating and also help the company retain talent.

Instacart declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

The shares will be sold directly to new investors at an agreed-upon price ahead of a stock-market debut, according to the WSJ report.

IPO

The report on Instacart's decision comes at a time when market volatility triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring global interest rates have forced investors to pull back from backing IPOs.

Instacart said in May it had confidentially filed with the US securities regulator to go public, not long after slashing its valuation by 40% following market turbulences.

Last year, the company named Facebook Inc app head Fidji Simo as its chief executive officer, adding big tech expertise ahead of an expected stock market listing by the US grocery delivery firm.

In October of 2020, Instacart raised $200 million in a funding round, valuing the company at $17.7 billion as it cashed in on a surge in online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest technology news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Italy's Iper La Grande i Rolls Out Telemedicine Service
2
Technology

Rohilk Group-Owned Sezamo Launches In Italy
3
Technology

Arla Targets 100% Green Energy In Denmark With Wind Farm
4
Technology

SPAR Austria To Combat Food Waste With Digitalisation
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com