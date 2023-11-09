52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Instacart Sees Upbeat Core Profit On Higher Transaction, Ad Fees

By Reuters
Share this article

Instacart has forecast fourth-quarter core profit above Wall Street estimates in its first earnings report since going public in September, on higher transaction and advertisement fees.

The grocery delivery firm, whose stock has lost more than a third of its value since debut, also announced a $500 million share repurchase programme.

Instacart expects current-quarter adjusted EBITDA, a key measure of profitability, to be between $165 million and $175 million. Analysts expect $155.6 million, according to LSEG data.

The company, formally known as Maplebear, also beat third-quarter revenue expectations, benefiting from higher delivery and service fees it charges to customers as well as advertisement spaces it sells, especially to packaged goods companies looking to reach a wider customer base.

"We have significant competitive advantages over newer, smaller entrants into our space," CEO Fidji Simo said in an interview with Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterly Highlights

Instacart's gross transaction value (GTV) - the value of products sold based on prices shown - rose 6% over the year earlier to $7.49 billion (€7.01 billion) in the third quarter. Analysts on average estimated $7.46 billion (€6.98 billion).

Its total orders rose 4% during the quarter. Total revenue increased 14% to $764 million (€714.7 million), topping expectations of $736.9 million (€689.4 million).

"The results were better than feared," said CFRA Research analyst Arun Sundaram. "There were some concerns... that the GTV could be pressured given that grocery commerce adoption is slowing... but GTV grew."

Instacart posted a net loss of $2 billion (€1.9 billion), or $20.86 per share, in the third quarter, primarily due to the stock-based compensation expense that it incurred during the period of its initial public offering.

For full year 2023, Instacart anticipates GTV to grow in mid-single digits, versus analysts' estimate of 4.7% growth at $30.18 billion (€28.2 billion). It expects three times more adjusted EBITDA for the period than the $187 million (€174.9 million) it had posted in 2022.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Trade Spend Funds Management: Balancing Control and Agility
2
Technology

Italy's DAO Opens Cashierless Tuday Conad Store In Verona
3
Technology

Getir Acquires FreshDirect From Ahold Delhaize USA
4
Technology

Amazon's Cloud Stabilising, Shoppers Cautious Heading Into Holiday Season
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com