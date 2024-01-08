Retailer Douglas Plans Q1 Listing In New Test For European IPOs, Sources Say

German perfume retailer Douglas is considering going public in the first quarter of the year, in what could be one of the first major tests for European IPOs in 2024, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The private equity-backed company is set to release earnings encompassing the Christmas season in the following weeks, with a view to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by March if market conditions allow, the people said.

The listing is set to give the CVC-owned retailer a valuation of up to €7 billion ($7.65 billion), one of the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

No final decision has been made on timing and the IPO plans could be delayed, the people cautioned. Douglas declined to comment.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to help pay down debt, the people said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company had €3.4 billion of net debt at the end of September, including store leases, equating to about 4.7 times its adjusted core earnings.

Under new CEO Sander van der Laan, Douglas posted a 12% rise in sales to more than €4 billion in the year to September 2023, with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around €726 million.

IPO

A deal would come after a quiet two years for initial public offerings, as soaring debt costs and geopolitical uncertainty dampened sentiment towards new stock listings.

As of mid-December, 2023 was on track to be the worst year for global IPOs since 2016, according to Dealogic data.

ADVERTISEMENT

IPO bankers ended 2023 on a positive note, with the US Federal Reserve signalling it may start reversing interest rates in the new year, which would be a boost to new listings.

Besides Douglas, bankers hope other European companies will come to market this year and pave the way for a broader revival in deal activity, including Renault's electric vehicle arm Ampere and Swiss skincare group Galderma.