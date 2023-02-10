52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
Technology

Italy's Bennet Unveils NFT-Based Customer Loyalty Project

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Italian hypermarket chain Bennet has launched the Bennet NFT Club, the first customer loyalty project by an Italian retailer based on blockchain and NFT technology.

Bennet’s partner in the project is Smiling, a Milan-based innovation company specialised in blockchain marketing.

The Bennet NFT Club is a loyalty platform dedicated to technology-loving customers, the retailer said, with a special focus on the 'customers of the future' who will drive new purchasing trends.

'NFT By Bennet'

This initiative provides three 'NFT by Bennet' collections, with a total of 2,700 different digital objects on offer, the basic design of which takes its cue from the new Bennet shopping bags created by IED-Istituto Europeo di Design.

The three NFT by Bennet collections have three different cost brackets and, correspondingly, three different benefit packages, all of which offer the chance to participate in a competition.

The prizes up for grabs include six listed NFTs, whose latest market value is between €700 and €1,900, mined on the blockchain by leading brands such as Gucci, Nike, Adidas and The Sandbox.

The Bennet NFT Club was announced in December 2022 on a teaser basis, and within a few weeks, the number of registrants exceeded the NFTs available for this first launch phase (2,700 in total).

The Bennet NFT Club is an initiative open to all, the retailer added – would-be users need to register by providing their personal data and connecting their blockchain wallet.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Delivery Hero Reports 2022 GMV Below Expectations
2
Technology

Ivory Coast Gives Cocoa Farmers Electronic Cards To Track Beans, Ensure Fair Price
3
Technology

Discover CAGLAYAN's New Plug-In Range At EuroShop 2023
4
Technology

Computer Vision Helps Gas Station Operators Properly Arrange Goods On The Shelves
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com