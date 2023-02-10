Italy's Bennet Unveils NFT-Based Customer Loyalty Project

Italian hypermarket chain Bennet has launched the Bennet NFT Club, the first customer loyalty project by an Italian retailer based on blockchain and NFT technology.

Bennet’s partner in the project is Smiling, a Milan-based innovation company specialised in blockchain marketing.

The Bennet NFT Club is a loyalty platform dedicated to technology-loving customers, the retailer said, with a special focus on the 'customers of the future' who will drive new purchasing trends.

'NFT By Bennet'

This initiative provides three 'NFT by Bennet' collections, with a total of 2,700 different digital objects on offer, the basic design of which takes its cue from the new Bennet shopping bags created by IED-Istituto Europeo di Design.

The three NFT by Bennet collections have three different cost brackets and, correspondingly, three different benefit packages, all of which offer the chance to participate in a competition.

The prizes up for grabs include six listed NFTs, whose latest market value is between €700 and €1,900, mined on the blockchain by leading brands such as Gucci, Nike, Adidas and The Sandbox.

The Bennet NFT Club was announced in December 2022 on a teaser basis, and within a few weeks, the number of registrants exceeded the NFTs available for this first launch phase (2,700 in total).

The Bennet NFT Club is an initiative open to all, the retailer added – would-be users need to register by providing their personal data and connecting their blockchain wallet.

