Technology

Italy’s Il Gigante Uses AI To Increase Flyer Readership

By Branislav Pekic
Italian hypermarket chain Il Gigante, part of Gruppo Selex, has turned to artificial intelligence to increase the readership of its flyers.

The group is working with HI! (Hyperlocal Intelligence), a 'hyperlocal' marketing platform developed by Italian tech company ShopFully.

Measuring Effectiveness

The HI! platform first analyses the catchment area of each Il Gigante store, integrated with loyalty card data, and measures the effectiveness of the paper and digital flyer in bringing traffic to each outlet.

It then defines the most effective mix of paper and digital flyers so that each store can maximise its reach to shoppers in a particular area.

Utilising this data, HI! prepares an integrated distribution plan between paper and digital, drawing up store-specific maps with the number of paper flyers to be distributed in the area.

At the same time, ShopFully's platform also digitises Il Gigante's flyers, distributing them across its marketplaces (DoveConviene, PromoQui and VolantinoFacile) and all other digital channels, in a geolocalised and personalised manner, the retailer said.

Read More: Italy’s Gruppo Selex Launches €340m Investment Plan

Promotional Campaigns

As well as optimising the paper-digital mix, HI! monitors, through its proprietary technology, the performance of promotional campaigns, measuring in-store visits with an accuracy of 98.8%, validated by Nielsen, it noted.

As a result of this partnership, rolled out in March 2022, the Italian retailer has already reduced 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 thanks to the optimisation of 60% of the distribution of its print and digital flyers.

The partnership involves all 58 Il Gigante shops in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

