New MD Discount Store In Italy To Use Honeywell Solstice L40X (R-455A)

Honeywell’s energy-efficient Solstice L40X is now ready to address small- and medium-sized supermarkets’ refrigeration needs and environmental transformation goals, while complying with regulatory requirements.

This comprehensive solution is part of Honeywell’s Solstice line of HFO refrigerants, which support food retailers, such as MD, in driving their carbon neutrality targets, reducing energy bills and improving their bottom line.

Michele Aiello, technical director of MD commented, "MD is committed to using solutions that support our energy-efficiency and sustainability initiatives, which currently include refrigeration control through remote electricity monitoring systems as well as the use of refrigerated trucks powered by clean energy.

"We are now engaging with Honeywell to further our work in this area and implement Solstice L40X in our new San Giovanni in Persiceto store, which is projected to support a lifetime cost saving of approximately €260,000 and 25% lower lifetime emissions compared with carbon dioxide for that store alone. Selecting HFO solutions like Solstice L40X is critical for us as we continue to grow our food retail chain and focus on making choices that are better for the environment."

Honeywell has invested more than $1 billion (€900 million) in research, development and new capacity for its Solstice technology, having anticipated the need for lower-GWP solutions to combat climate change more than a decade ago.

The product line, which helps customers lower their greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency without sacrificing end-product performance, includes refrigerants for supermarkets and heat pumps, air conditioning for cars and trucks, blowing agents for insulation, propellants for personal and household care and solvents for cleaning solutions.

Learn more about Solstice L40X and Honeywell’s portfolio of refrigerants for supermarkets here.

