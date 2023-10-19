NEXCOM’s Neu-X102 Series Offers Great-Value Retail Solutions

In today’s retail industry, advanced technology is being adopted to manage demanding tasks, such as interactive displays, transaction-processing, consumer portrait data collection, and AI facial recognition-driven advertisement targeting.

NEXCOM Neu-X102 series, featuring Intel processors N50 and N97, proves to be an excellent choice for retail applications.

Its enhanced computing capabilities, energy efficiency, support for multiple displays, rapid Ethernet speed connectivity, and compatibility with LTE and Wi-Fi 6/6E all work together to improve efficiency and enhance the customer experience through more effective promotion programmes after analysing Big Data.

As a result, it becomes easier to increase revenue by enhancing overall operational effectiveness in the retail environment.

Product Features:

Enhanced Computing Power And Efficiency

Driven by the Intel® Alder Lake-N processor and featuring Intel® Thread Director, the Neu-X102 series is a cutting-edge next-generation device. It boasts exceptional computing performance and significantly improved single- and multi-thread performance, compared to its predecessor.

Moreover, the performance hybrid architecture design utilises a combination of high-performance and low-power cores to achieve optimal performance and energy efficiency.

Superior Graphic Performance And Extended Life

Featuring Intel® UHD Graphics, the Neu-X102 series offers 2x HDMI ports to support 4K@30Hz and its proficient and capable graphics-processing, for video-streaming and content creation, enhancing the effectiveness of promotions.

High-Speed Data Transfer With 2.5 GbE LAN Port

The Neu-X102 series offers increased data transfer speeds, facilitating faster data backups and smoother remote work activities, like content transmission, database management and camera image delivery for Edge AI inference, thanks to its dual 2.5-gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and four for USB3.2.

Application Scenario

With its slim, compact fanless design and extended durability, the NEXCOM Neu-X102 series can cover a wide range of uses, such as IoT gateways, self-service kiosks, passenger information displays, vending machines, ticketing machines, smart parcel lockers in QSRs, train stations, rental stations, airports, bus terminals and more, for smart-city applications.

For more information about Neu-X102-N50 and Neu-X102-N97, write to [email protected], or request a quote here.

This article was written in partnership with Nexcom.