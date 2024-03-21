52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

Sweden's Foodora Teams Up With Tele2 For Drone Food Delivery Service

By Dayeeta Das
Swedish online food delivery firm foodora is to launch a new service offering food deliveries via drones in association with Tele2.

The service, foodora Air, comprises a fleet of electric drones for delivering food from a number of restaurants in Värmdö, outside Stockholm.

Foodora Air uses IoT and 5G technology from Tele2 to deliver food to customers' property or garden.

Aerit, a technology provider in the drone industry, has developed advanced drones for foodora's technology platform.

Last year, REWE Group participated in a pilot project for drone deliveries in the rural district of Michelstadt in Hesse, Germany.

'Future Delivery Services'

Stefan Trampus, executive vice president of B2B at Tele2 stated, "This marks a new era in how people receive deliveries, and we believe we can see more applications in other industries.

"For us at Tele2, the partnership with foodora is a perfect example of how we can use our 5G connectivity and expertise to drive future delivery services in a simple, sustainable, and smart way while providing customers with an extraordinary experience."

The drones have a range of 21 kilometres and emit 2 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

Traditional gasoline or diesel-powered delivery vehicles emit 143 and 110 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre, respectively.

"Technology and connectivity have the potential to break many of the limitations that currently exist in rural areas, where access to various services and products has decreased in line with rapid urbanisation," Trampus added.

The service will commence food deliveries in Värmdö in May of this year.

Foodora aims to expand Foodora Air to more areas in Sweden, allowing customers access to the service in more locations.

