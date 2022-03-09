Switzerland's Formaggi Dalla Svizzera To Use Augmented Reality To Promote Cheese

Swiss cheese promoter Formaggi dalla Svizzera is launching an augmented reality project this spring, aimed at both consumers and retailers.

The initiative will involve more than 2,000 stores across in Italy that will feature the new packaging and ‘talking’ postcards of Emmentaler DOP, the first of the Swiss cheeses on which the QR codes will be displayed.

The branding will also be found on Emmentaler displays above supermarket refrigeration counters, on sales flyers, and on the labels of individual cheese packages.

Scan The QR Code

In order to immerse themselves in the AR experience, consumers simply need to scan QR codes with their smartphones.

This will enable them to access a 360° virtual tour, transporting them into the world of the Swiss valleys.

The digital tool will provide consumers with five sections through which to navigate, with educational and useful information, but also a fun and exciting experience.

Consumers will also be able to explore the area of origin of Emmentaler cheese, learn about its production, the maturing process, and unusual recipes.

The sections will be gradually expanded with updated content, sustainability education, web gaming, as well as a competition, to be launched at the end of April.

Appenzeller and Sbrinz

After Emmentaler DOP, other top products in the range, such as Appenzeller and Sbrinz DOP, will be involved in the project.

Formaggi dalla Svizzera also plans to provide a new version of the tool to trade operators, who, using dedicated QR codes, will be able to access an online platform full of educational material and technical information as support for training the sales force and those working at the fresh-cheese counter.

