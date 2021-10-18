Conad Centro Nord Launches Virtual Avatar To Assist Shoppers

Published on Oct 18 2021 8:38 AM in Technology tagged: Italy / Conad Centro Nord / Cappuccino Tiepido Tech / Avatar

Italian supermarket chain Conad Centro Nord is to launch a virtual avatar that interacts with customers, telling the supply chain story of a number of its products.

The virtual avatar is the result of a project created by a team of six students from the University of Florence, reports Brescia Today.

The virtual avatar is able to tell consumers the story of selected Conad-branded products, also answering questions that shoppers may have.

Customers, scanning the QR Codes on product packaging, will be able to access information about the supply chain (supplier, breeder or grower, up to the final transport), presented in a simple and engaging way.

An avatar appears in augmented reality explaining the history of the product itself, its origins and more.

As part of the initiative, customers can also become active players in the supply chain, by leaving and retrieving qualitative feedback on the products they buy.

'Hackathon' Winner

The Conad avatar, created by Cappuccino Tiepido Tech, is the winner of the Hackaton prize, organised by ICT multinational Var Group together with Talent Garden.

Seven teams and 30 young talents competed in the "development marathon", creating projects in record time for large-scale distribution, fashion, travel, food and wine, real estate, manufacturing and logistics.

Conad Centro Nord is a Conad subsidiary operating more than 270 points of sale in Lombardy, as well as in the provinces of Parma, Piacenza and Reggio Emilia in the state of Emilia-Romagna. [Main image taken from YouTube/keroluxray]

